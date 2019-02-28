BRAMANTE, Bernard Of Medford, formerly of The West End, February 26. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis (Obery) Bramante. Devoted father of Michele Farrell and her husband John of Stoneham, Bernard Bramante, Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Wakefield, Peter Bramante and his wife Kimberly of Reading. Loving "Papa" to Nicole, Gabriella, Michael, and Francesca. Dear brother of Salvatore "Salvy" Bramante and his wife Nikki, Frank Bramante and his wife Bobbi, James "Jimmy" Bramante and his wife Phyllis, Peter Bramante and his wife Barbara, Dolores Bramante and her husband Joe Anoli, Christine Bramante and her husband Howie Cohen, the late Danny Bramante and his surviving wife Marguerite, Olympia Sharpe and her husband Jimmy, Mary Marchesini and her husband John, Connie Ruggiero and her husband Louie, Rose Interrante and her husband Joseph, Celia Lodi and her husband Egidio. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, March 5th, at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central Street, Stoneham, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bernard's name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Division of Development/Jimmy Fund, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



Medford-Woburn-Wilmington Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019