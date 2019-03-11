DILLON, Bernard G. Age 79, a resident of Chelmsford, and formerly of Charlestown, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on March 9, 2019, at High Pointe House, Haverhill. He was the beloved husband of Mary (McLaughlin) Dillon, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. He was born in Charlestown on June 13, 1939, and was the son of the late William and Bernadette (Dinn) Dillon. He attended Boston Trade School, and was a Center for their hockey team. He also played football for the Charlestown Shamrocks town team. Bernie worked his entire career at Harvard University as a Research Machinist. He was recognized for his talent to come up with working solutions for impossible problems. He enjoyed bowling, as well as fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family in Danbury, NH. In addition to his loving wife, Bernard is survived by his children; Bernard Jr. and his wife Marian, Noreen (Dillon) Buckley and her husband Joseph, and David and his wife Susan. Beloved Papa to Mark, Ryan, Jeffrey, Kimberly, Katherine, Kerri, and Kelsey. He was the brother of Robert and John Dillon, brother-in-law of Patrick and his companion Gloria Carlton, Edward and his wife Pauline, James and his fiancée Cindy O'Brien, Neil McLaughlin, and Colleen (McLaughlin) Sweeney and her husband Kevin. He is a beloved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Sadly, he was predeceased by his brother William Dillon, his sister Margaret (Dillon) Buckley, his father and mother-in-law Edward and Elizabeth McLaughlin, and his sister-in-law Ann McLaughlin. Visiting Hours: Visiting Hours will be held at the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD, on Wednesday, March 13, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Interment will be held privately. Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Newhouse Wildlife Rescue, P.O. Box 596, Chelmsford, MA 01824 NewhouseWildlifeRescue.org. For directions and online condolences please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.



