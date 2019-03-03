CULLEN, Bernice G. (Maillet) Of Walpole, formerly of Waltham, February 28, 2019, age 86. Beloved wife of the late J. Gerard "Jerry" Cullen. Loving mother of Margaret DeBinder of Acton, Diane Hopkins and her husband, Charles of Leicester, Dennis Cullen of central Massachusetts, and James Cullen and his wife, Cheryl of Walpole. Cherished grandmother of Sarah DeBinder, Bryan DeBinder, Matthew DeBinder, Jessica Keenan, Ashley O'Connor, Justin Hopkins, Paige Cullen, and Brooke Cullen, and great-grandmother of Logan Hopkins. Devoted daughter of the late Pierre and Alice (Boudreau) Maillet. Sister of Donald Maillet and his wife, Lillian, of Waltham, Valda Caissie and her husband, George, of Moncton, NB, Canada, Alcide Maillet and his wife, Martha, of Moncton, NB, Canada, the late Emery Maillet, the late Pierre Maillet and his wife, Jeanette, and the late Joseph Maillet. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to greet Bernice's family at Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole, on Saturday, from 9:15 to 10 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow in the church at 10 AM. Interment will take place after the Mass in Mt. Feake Cemetery in Waltham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Boston, 18 Canton Street, Stoughton, MA 02072. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary