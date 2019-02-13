SULLIVAN, Bertha C. (Carroll) Of Wellesley, formerly of Needham and Roslindale, February 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence E. Sullivan. Devoted mother of Lawrence E. Sullivan and his wife Lesley of South Bend, IN, Mary C. Sullivan of Wellesley, Patricia A. LePrie and her husband Mark of Erie, CO, Owen J. Sullivan and his wife Kim of Wauwatosa, WI, Christopher J. Sullivan and his wife Rebecca of Lowell, Elizabeth C. Imparato and her husband Joseph of Plymouth, Joseph C. Sullivan and his wife Paqui of Madrid, Spain, John E. Sullivan and his wife Holly of Medfield, and the late Mark R. Sullivan and his surviving wife Kathy of Mesa, AZ. Also survived by 33 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. Sister of Angela C. Fay of Needham and the late Mary C. Carey, Charles R., John W., Owen J., Joseph P., and Thomas H. Carroll. Bertha was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy, class of 1942, and Emmanuel College class of 1946. She retired from St. Joseph's School, Needham after teaching 32 years of middle school. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt.16) WELLESLEY, Friday, Feb. 15, from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Paul Church, Wellesley, Saturday, Feb. 16 at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Bertha's memory to Alexandra's House, Perinatal Hospice, alexandrashouse.com/contribute or the Carroll-Sullivan Scholarship at Notre Dame Academy, 1073 Main St., Hingham, MA 02043, or the Lawrence Eugene Sullivan Scholarship Fund, Campaign for Catholic Schools, Archdiocese of Boston, 66 Brooks Dr., Braintree, MA 02184. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100 Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019