BROWN, Bertha Florence (Kossoi) Of Randolph, MA. Entered into rest on April 6, 2019 at the age of 97. Born in Fall River, MA, she was the dear daughter of the late Edward and Annie (Keller) Kossoi. Beloved wife of the late Major Harry Brown. Devoted mother of Rose-Leah Heffernan and Sandra Sheila Brown. Cherished grandmother of Joshua Heffernan, Erik Heffernan and his wife Elizabeth, and great-granddaughter Stella Mae Heffernan. She proudly served as a WAVES during WWII. Graveside services will be held at Hebrew Cemetery, 73 McMahon Street, Fall River, MA on Tuesday, April 9th at 2pm. Shiva observance will be at the home of Rose-Leah Heffernan following burial, and continuing Wednesday through Monday April 15th from 2pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm except Shabbat. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781-821-4600) www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2019
