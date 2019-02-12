Boston Globe Obituaries
BERTHA MARTINS


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
BERTHA MARTINS Obituary
MARTINS, Bertha Age 95, of Boston, MA, passed away February 6, 2019 at Nevin's Nursing Center in Methuen. Born in New Bedford, February 26, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Maria (Tavares) Martins. Bertha worked as a research editor for G. K. Hall Publishers, Boston; and served as President of the Tenant Assoc. at her Beacon House Residence. Bertha is survived by her sister Linda M. O'Rourke of Pelham, NH, several nieces, and nephews. Bertha was predeceased by her brothers, Edmund, Anthony, Jr., and Carl Martins. At her request all services were private. E-condolences at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com.

View the online memorial for Bertha MARTINS
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 17, 2019
