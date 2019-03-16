FAIRWEATHER, Betty Lou Of Auburndale, peacefully passed surrounded by her family in her 88th year on March 16, 2019. Survived by her beloved husband and best friend of many years, Howie Fairweather. Loving mother of the Late Robert (Kathy) Fairweather of North Carolina, Kathleen Ann (Paul) Hunt, Maureen "Moe Moe" Chiappa, Michael, Alan, and Dottie Golledge. Devoted grandmother of Micah, Erica, Jeffrey, Adam, Marisa and Heather. Also survived by her 8 great-grandchildren who she greatly adored, and all of her many dear friends. She was also a cherished 'second mom' to so many. After working at the Village bank for many years, Betty loved to travel to visit her family in NC and Bermuda when she wasn't spending weekends on the Cape. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, March 20th at 10:30AM in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON. Interment will be private. Visiting Hours will be Tuesday, from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donation in Betty's memory may be made to #WhyNotDevin at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1247428285325288/ Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com



