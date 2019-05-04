|
|
ENGLISH, Beverly (Root) Of Braintree, formerly of Stoneham and Saco, ME, April 30, 2019. Cherished mother of Jason English and his wife Allyson of Milton and Mathew and the late Kara Brunton-English of Springfield. Beloved grandmother of Keith and Ryan English of Greensboro, NC, Devin English of Springfield, Violet and Ben Pinola of Milton. Sister of Dianne Harvey of Manchester, NH and Charles Root of Reading, Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Bev's life will be held Saturday, May 11th, 4-8 P.M. at Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home, 4 Common St., STONEHAM. Memorial gifts may be made to Ferry Beach or Meals on Wheels. Navy and Army National Guard Veteran.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019