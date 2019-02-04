|
WHITTAKER, Beverly "Ann" (Johnston) Of Dover-Foxcroft, ME, age 77, joined the Lord on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Mayo Regional Hospital after a brief illness.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday, February 7th from 9-10:30 AM at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road, WAYLAND, MA 01778 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM at St. Patrick's Church, 46 East Central Street, Natick. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Natick.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Ann Whittaker to the Sebec Lake Association, PO. Box 303, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426-0303, sebeclakeassoc.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019