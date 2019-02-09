|
CHEINSTEIN, Blanche (Adler) Of Hingham, formerly of Stoughton, passed away on February 9, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Julius D. & Sarah (Shechet) Adler. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Cheinstein. Loving mother of Alan J. Cheinstein & his partner Bill Baker and John Ruege, former partner to her late son Julian E. Cheinstein. Graveside Service at Workmen's Circle Cemetery, 98 Canterbury Dr., Peabody, MA on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11 AM. Memorial observance will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Blanche's name, may be made to the Benevolent Care Fund at Linden Ponds, Attn: Mairi Bleakie, 203 Linden Ponds Way, Hingham, MA 02043. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019