SCHWARTZ, Blanche Formerly of Chestnut Hill, on February 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Schwartz. Devoted mother of Joanie McCallie and her husband Wyatt, and Susan Lechter and her husband Stephen. Dear grandmother of Kari McCallie and her husband Alex Schwartz, Allison Robinson and her husband Brian, Josh Lechter and his wife Erin, and Andrea Goodman and her husband Corey. Dear great-grandmother of Charleigh and Whitt Robinson, Derek and Zoey Lechter, and Maya and Emmie Goodman. Services at Sharon Memorial Park Chapel, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10 am. Following Interment at Sharon Memorial Park, Memorial Observance will be at the residence of Susan and Stephen Lechter until 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Friends of Dana-Farber, 450 Brookline Ave., SW 120, Boston, MA 02215.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
