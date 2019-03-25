JACOBSON, Bobbe Of Boston, MA, passed away unexpectedly, March 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur B. Jacobson. Devoted mother of Jennifer Bender. Proud and devoted grandmother of Carlos-Henri Ferré and Elizabeth-Isolina Angelique Ferré. Loving sister of Carl Forrest of Boynton Beach, FL. She was known as the "Perle Mesta" of Boston, "the hostess with the mostest." Bobbe was the life of the party. She lit candles every night for dinner and her house was a study in flowers and perfume. Her dinner parties were famous for the steady stream regulars from Boston's social scene and strangers she had just met at a nail salon, or restaurant, who then turned into yearly regulars at the Jewish holidays or one of her get-togethers. She was called "E" by her grandchildren and many others in her circle, perhaps a nod to her elegance. Bobbe used her taste for good through her event planning company, Elegant Ideas, to fund raise for local institutions such as the Wang Center, the Institute of Contemporary Art, the Boston Ballet, the Mind Body Institute, and Pine Street Inn. She had a series of benefit dinners at the Massachusetts Statehouse called, "In Celebration of Women," for the Pine Street Inn, and an event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, for the Boston Ballet. She was honored at the Boston Public Library at one of the top 50 most influential women in Boston. She will be remembered for her generosity of spirit, style, glamour, and love. Services at Temple Israel, where she was a lifelong member, 477 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA (parking on Riverway), Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:30 am. Shiva following Interment at Sharon Memorial Park (40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA). In lieu of flowers, donations in Bobbe's memory may be made to the MGH Leukemia Program c/o MGH Development Office, Attn: Tyrone Latin, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114, or the Boston Ballet, 19 Clarendon St., Boston, MA 02116. Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019