BAKER, Bobbi Of Brookline, on March 22, 2019. Born in New York, Bobbi was known as "The Queen of Comedy of the Sea" for her extensive entertaining on cruise ships around the world for over 30 years. A stand-up comic and singer, Bobbi performed at famous Catskills resorts Grossinger's, and The Concord on numerous occasions. In the 1950's, she appeared regularly on the Ed Sullivan show. She and her partner, Ruth Shapiro, founded Bobbi Baker Limited Clothing Store, with locations in Harvard Square and Chestnut Hill. She leaves her nephews, Jan Gendron and his wife Mary Beth and Daniel Gendron, a niece, Marianne L'Heureux, and friends, Susan Brenner and her husband Stuart, and Judi Belinfante and her husband Geoffrey. Services are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2019