van STEPHOUDT, Bonnie D. (Burrell) Age 73, of Marion, died peacefully at home February 2, 2019 surrounded by her family.



She was the wife of Theodor van Stephoudt.



Born in New Bedford, daughter of the late Benjamin H.B. and Betty Mae (Wilson) Burrell, she was raised in Fairhaven and Marion. She traveled the world before moving back to Marion in 1980.



A long standing lecturer in the MIT Chemical Engineering Department, Bonnie contributed significantly to the development of their design labs. She was hired by the Department in 1996 to develop a team building/interpersonal communication training. At the time, there was no literature about such training for engineering students. Bonnie developed new methods and materials which evolved into the current Team Management program in the class. Her efforts led to two papers that she presented at the American Society of Engineering Education meetings. A strong supporter of equal access to education for both girls and boys. She was also an avid horticulturist.



Survivors include her husband; 2 daughters, Alethia Mariotta and her husband Massimiliano of Barrington, RI and Athena Finger of Orlando, FL; 2 sisters, Bettina Brown and her husband Larry of Hyannis and Betsey Sethares of Hyannis; a brother, Brent Burrell and his wife Cheryl of Marion; Hillary Metcalfe of Amsterdam, NL, who was like a daughter; 3 grandchildren, Genevieve, Adelaide and Benjamin; and several nieces.



Her Visiting Hours will be held Sunday, February 17th from 1-3 PM in the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Rt. 6, MATTAPOISETT, MA. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Malala Fund, Lockbox 11114, P.O. Box 70280 Philadelphia, PA 19176-0280 or www.malala.org. For directions and guestbook, please visit



www.saundersdwyer.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary