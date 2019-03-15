GERSHON, Brenda Esther (Wolfe) Of Newton, MA, formerly of Little Ferry, NJ, passed away on March 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gerald S. Gershon. Devoted mother of Lisa Adler and her husband Mitchell Covitz, Steven Gershon and his wife Ann, Diana Erani and her husband David, and Dave Gershon and his wife Jenn. Proud grandmother of Elana, Donald, and Jonathan Adler, Gilles Gershon, Rachel, Joseph, Joshua, and Sarah Erani, and Andrew and Louis Gershon. Loving sister-in-law of Elliot and Debby Gershon, and Sharon Frisch. Services at the Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Rd., NEWTON, MA on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 10:30 am. Following interment, Memorial Observance will be at the home of Dave and Jenn Gershon until 6 pm. Memorial Observance will continue at the home of Lisa Adler and Mitchell Covitz, Monday 1-3 & 5-8 pm, Tues. – Thurs. 4-8 pm and Fri. 11 am - 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brenda's memory may be made to American Friends of the National Institute for Psychobiology in Israel, 5825 South Dorchester Ave., Chicago, IL, 60637, ASPCA, 293 2nd Ave., Waltham, MA 02451, or the . Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary