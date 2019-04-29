BABEL, Brenda M. Of Norwood, passed away on April 28, 2019, at the age of 73. Beloved daughter of the late Fred P. and Stephanie M. (Wieliczka) Babel. Loving sister of Paula M. Roberts and her husband Dennis of PA, Catherine B. Collins and her husband Chris of Norwood, Patricia Lydon of Walpole, and the late Frederick P. Babel. Cherished aunt of Kimberly Benfer, Michael Roberts, Stephanie Collins, Ryan Collins, Natalie Lydon. Also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews. Brenda was a 1964 graduate of Norwood High School, and then went on to graduate from Chandler School for Women. She was the founding member of the Duck Club and Pineapple Club. She was a former Norwood Town Meeting member and was the office manager for the Town of Norwood Building Dept. for 49 years. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Timothy's Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 4-8pm. At the request of the family burial will be private. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com



Family Owned And Operated



781-762-0482 Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary