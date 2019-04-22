|
|
HEGARTY, Brendan Michael Born in Carndonagh, County Donegal, Ireland of Norwell, formerly of Dorchester, April 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Rose (McLaughlin). Loving father of Colleen Doyle and her husband David of Norwell, Brian Hegarty and his wife Shannon of Milton, Dennis Hegarty and his wife Shannon of Milton and Sean Hegarty of Norwell. Cherished grandfather of Shane, Seamus and Sinead Doyle, Finn, Rowan and Reese Hegarty, Maeve, Grace and Gavin Hegarty. Devoted brother of Kathleen McClintock of Quincy, Bernadette Hegarty and Mary Kelly of Ireland and the late John Hegarty of Dorchester and Philomena Harkin of Ireland. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Thursday 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Ann Church, Neponset, Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the . Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2019