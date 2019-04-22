Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Resources
More Obituaries for BRENDAN HEGARTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRENDAN MICHAEL HEGARTY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BRENDAN MICHAEL HEGARTY Obituary
HEGARTY, Brendan Michael Born in Carndonagh, County Donegal, Ireland of Norwell, formerly of Dorchester, April 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Rose (McLaughlin). Loving father of Colleen Doyle and her husband David of Norwell, Brian Hegarty and his wife Shannon of Milton, Dennis Hegarty and his wife Shannon of Milton and Sean Hegarty of Norwell. Cherished grandfather of Shane, Seamus and Sinead Doyle, Finn, Rowan and Reese Hegarty, Maeve, Grace and Gavin Hegarty. Devoted brother of Kathleen McClintock of Quincy, Bernadette Hegarty and Mary Kelly of Ireland and the late John Hegarty of Dorchester and Philomena Harkin of Ireland. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Thursday 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Ann Church, Neponset, Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the . Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now