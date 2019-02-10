Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for BRIAN CUMMINGS
BRIAN J. CUMMINGS

BRIAN J. CUMMINGS Obituary
CUMMINGS, Brian J. Age 56, of Brentwood, TN, formerly of Milton, Dedham, and Acton, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 5th. Loving husband of Sandra (Bielawa) Cummings. Devoted father of Elizabeth, Tynan, and Conor Cummings. Cherished son of Noreen M. and the late Michael J. Cummings. Dear brother of Eileen Stoller and her husband David, Michael Cummings, Jr., all of Milton, and Karen Gillis of Norwood and the late Andrew Gillis. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to the . For complete obituary and website please see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2019
