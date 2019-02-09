HOGAN, Brian M. Esq. Age 70, passed away on December 6, 2018 in South Fort Myers, Florida, while playing golf, a game he loved. Brian was born on September 11, 1948, in Salem, Massachusetts, to Marion and Joseph Hogan Sr. He graduated from Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody, Massachusetts in 1966. After high school, Brian enlisted in the United States Army and served in the reserves during the Vietnam Era. After being honorably discharged with commendations, Brian attended Boston College going on to receive a Juris Doctor degree from Boston College Law School. He also held a Master's in Tax Law from Boston University. He married Penny Spinazola Hogan in 1971, and was the father of three, beautiful red-headed girls: Heather, Hayley, and Hillary. Brian practiced law for the March Company for 20 years before starting his own law practice, Prime Consulting Services, specializing in real estate and housing tax services. Brian was an avid golfer, reader, Civil War history buff, a proud father and grandfather, and loved meeting and getting to know new people. He is survived by his wife Penny, daughters Heather Roberts, Hayley Hogan, and Hillary Clark, and his four beloved grandchildren. To honor Brian's memory, donations may be made to Lee County Domestic Animal Services in Fort Myers, Florida. https://www.leegov.com/animalservices 239-533-7387. Services to be held in the near future.



