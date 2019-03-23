|
HANNON, Bruce M. Of Walpole, March 22. Beloved husband of Diane M. (Jacobs) and dear father of Bruce M. Jr., and his wife Michelle, of Dedham, Robert C., and his wife Jessica, of Winchester, and Jenny Abdou, and her husband Dave, of Westwood. Dear brother of Frederick D., and his wife Sherrill, of NH, and Leslie Munroe, and her husband Doug, of Norwood. Loving grandfather of Andrew, Isobel, Colin, Jake, Avery, Lexi, and Aaron. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Liver Center Education and Research Fund at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Development, 330 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 (check should be payable to BID Medical Center with Bruce's name and Liver Center E&R Fund in the memo line), or online at www.bidmc.org/give For guestbook and obituary please visit website below. Folsom Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2019