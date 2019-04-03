DRUCKER, C. Gerard "Jerry" 1937-2019 Of Newton and New Seabury, the founder of The Atlantic Interests Limited Partnership and Gerard Management Group, Inc., both real estate-related entities, died Tuesday afternoon, April 2, 2019, after a prolonged battle with the effects of vascular dementia. He was 81. Jerry graduated from Boston Latin School (1955), Brandeis University (1959) and Northeastern University Business School (1962), while serving in the Army National Guard. After finishing Brandeis Jerry worked at EMF in Cambridge with his father, Myer. After marrying Marjorie in 1962, Jerry worked with his father-in-law, Rubin Epstein in various finance, banking and real estate businesses including City Bank & Trust Company, Atlas Capital Corporation and the Atlantic Corporation. After Mr. Epstein's death, Jerry worked solely in the real estate business with two of his sons until he retired in 2016. He was involved in many charitable endeavors during the course of his adulthood including service as a Trustee and Trustee for Life of Hebrew SeniorLife, as a Trustee of Temple Emanuel, as a Trustee of the Belmont Hill School and as a Director and President of the former Brookline Hospital. In addition to his charitable work, Jerry enjoyed traveling, especially cruising, having visited all seven continents with his wife, spending time at his summer residence in New Seabury, reading, investing and spending time with his beloved family. Jerry is survived by his wife, Marjorie Epstein Drucker, and their children, William (Amy), Carolyn, Michael (Laura) and Jeffrey (Jennifer), and his twelve grandchildren, Brett, Austin and Courtney Drucker, Lindsay, Adam and Jamie Rudolph, Samuel, Maxwell and Evelyn Drucker and Emily, Matthew and Daniel Drucker. Son of the late Myer and Mary Drucker. He is also survived by his brother, Sheldon Drucker. Services will be at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward Street, Newton on Friday, April 5th at 11:30am with burial at the Kovner Cemetery, West Roxbury. Following the burial, Memorial Observance will be at William and Amy's home until 5:00pm and continuing on Saturday evening, 7-9:00pm and Sunday, 2-4:00pm and 7-9:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Jerry's memory to Hebrew SeniorLife's Center for Memory Health, c/o Hebrew SeniorLife, Development Department, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131 or via give.hebrewseniorlife.org/tribute Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapels.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary