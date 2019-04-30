CALLINAN, C. Lorraine (Crafts) Of Everett, passed away on April 29th, 2019, peacefully at her home, at 100 years old. Loving mother of Frederick Callinan and his wife Deborah of Malden, Christina Griffin of Naples, FL, Diane Saia and her husband Nicholas of Everett, Bill Callinan and his wife Lan of Saugus, David Callinan and his wife Julie of Naples, FL, and the late Charlotte "Charcy" Darmody and her husband David of Naples, FL. Former wife of the late Frederick P. Callinan. She is also survived by 13 cherished grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Callinan was a former president of the Everett Emblem Club, host of the award winning show, Older and Wiser, and a member of the Red Hat Society. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Visitation at Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, on Friday, May 3rd, at 10 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 am. In Mrs. Callinan's name, donations may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. For directions and online guestbook please visit www.jfwardfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for C. Lorraine (Crafts) CALLINAN Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2019