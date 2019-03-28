|
COADY, Cameron Paul Age 31, of Winchester, passed away unexpectedly on March 25, 2019. He was the beloved son of Janice and Edward Coady of Winchester and West Falmouth, proud and devoted brother to Christopher and Connor Coady, of Winchester; and adoring father to his
young daughter, Amelia Coady. Also survived by his loving fianc?e, Jenna Rinella.
Visiting hours 4-6 p.m., Sunday, March 31, at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 584 W. Falmouth Hwy. (Route 28A), WEST FALMOUTH.
Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m., Monday April 1, at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 481 Quaker Rd, North Falmouth. Burial will be privately held in Falmouth at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Falmouth Service Center. For online guestbook, obituary and directions, visit:
www.ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason FH
West Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2019