CAMILLE (WATERHOUSE) ANTHONY


1942 - 2019
CAMILLE (WATERHOUSE) ANTHONY Obituary
ANTHONY, Camille (Waterhouse) Beloved Wife, Mother, Friend And Community Leader Dies At Age 76. Of Reading, Massachusetts, formerly of Corry, Pennsylvania, passed away on March 6, 2019, at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Bill Anthony, sister of Bill Waterhouse, loving mom of Julia Benton, Jill McFadden (Carl), and Jessica Quirk (Sean), and proud grandmother to eight grandkids, and one great-granddaughter. Camille was passionate about her family, friends, traveling, and her beloved dog, Caleb. Camille always stayed true to herself and her outspoken attitude, contagious laugh, and genuine interest in other people. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Camille loved the community of Reading, and proudly served as a member of the Reading Conservation Committee for 12 years, and served as a selectmen for 18 years - one of the longest serving selectmen. In 2015, Camille was honored by the Reading-North Reading Chamber of Commerce as their Outstanding Citizen of the Year. A Memorial to Celebrate Camille's Life will be held at the First Congregational Church (25 Woburn Street, Reading, MA) on March 23, at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please make online donations in Camille's name to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen.

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 18, 2019
