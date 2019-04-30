|
|
COTTULI, Carlton B. Age 81, of Mansfield, April 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine A. (McIntyre) Cottuli. Devoted father of Catherine M. O'Connor of North Attleboro, Carlton J. Cottuli of Franklin and Lisa J. Henry of Franklin. His Funeral will begin on Friday, May 3rd at 10:00 A.M. from the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial with military honors will follow at the Spring Brook Cemetery in Mansfield. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, May 2nd from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home. Those wishing, may remember Carl with a donation in his memory made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 72 East Concord St., Room C3, Boston, MA 02118. For complete obituary, please visit shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2019