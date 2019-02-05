|
|
GROSSI, Carmela A. (Cugini) Of Newburyport, Feb. 3. Cherished daughter of the late Carlo and Antoinette (Mazzola) Cugini. Beloved wife of the late Manfredo Grossi. Devoted mother of Mario Grossi of Everett, Romeo Grossi and his late wife Carol of Danvers, Marlene Hilz and her husband Walter of Northport, FL, Donna Grossi and her late partner Glen Holzhouse of Velrico, FL, John Grossi and his wife Jo-Ann of Amesbury, Joseph Grossi and his fiancee Mary of Middleton, and the late Janice Spellman and her surviving husband Tom of Winthrop. Loving grandmother of 13, great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother of 3. Dear sister of Antoinette Whiting of Newton, and the late Albert, John, Lawrence, Louis and Joe Cugini, Pauline Grossi and Lucille Cerri. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD Friday, Feb. 8 at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Thursday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net.
Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019