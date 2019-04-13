|
CIAMPA, Carmine A. Of Peabody, formerly of Melrose, April 11, 2019, at age 96. Beloved husband of Phyllis E. (Crosscup) Ciampa with whom he shared nearly 72 years of marriage. Devoted father of Janet E. Mays and her husband Claude of Forest, VA, and Paula J. Fowlie and her late husband James of Melrose. Dear brother of Theresa Mackey of Portsmouth, NH, and the late John, Joseph, Frank and Charles Ciampa. Cherished grandfather of Jason Decker, Christopher Fowlie, James "Adam" Fowlie, Todd Fowlie, and Kaylin Spinazzola. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. Services will be private for family only at Robinson Funeral Home with Interment at Forest Dale Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the US Coast Guard. Gifts in memory of Carmine may be made to Autism Speaks Walk, Attn: Team Mac Spinz, 85 Devonshire St., 9th Floor, Boston, MA 02109. For online tribute go to: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019