BARRETT, Carol A. (Whalen) Age 72, of Quincy (formerly Roslindale), passed away peacefully on Feb. 11st, surrounded by her loving family, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born in the South End of Boston on December 30, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Whalen and Catherine (McManus) Whalen.



Carol was a retired Radiation Therapy Technician, having worked at The Joint Center for Radiation Therapy, St. Elizabeth's Hospital & Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. She was incredibly proud of her children and grandchildren and took every chance she could to boast about each and every one of them. She loved to spend time with family, take pictures, travel as often as she could (especially to Disney), was never without a gift for a loved one.



Devoted mother of daughter Tracy Flater & Tony Falcetti of Wilbraham, MA, son Herbert (Billy) Barrett & wife Angel of Virginia Beach, VA, daughter Julie Barrett of Boston, and son Dana Barrett (Sgt. BPD) & wife Deb of Hyde Park, MA. Loving "Nana" of Amelia, Tristan, Anders, Lexi, Gracie, Talia, and Rosie. Cherished sister of Thomas Whalen and Sharon Lawrence. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.



Visiting Hours will be held Thursday evening, from 4PM - 8PM at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., Hyde Park, Friday morning at 9AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church at 10AM, 101 Wolcott Road, Milton. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, 990 Lagrange Street, West Roxbury, MA.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., PlayhouseOnPark.org / 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home



Hyde Park 617-361-3216 Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019