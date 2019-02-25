|
PARENT, Carol A. (Porter) Of Bradenton, FL, Feb. 6. Beloved wife of the late Ernest J. Parent. Dear and devoted mother of Ernest J. Parent, Jr. and his wife, Lucy of Billerica, James Parent and his wife, Sandra of Sarasota, FL and Kevin Whalen and his wife, Donna of Lexington, KY. Sister of Roy Porter and his wife, Barbara of Lowell and the late Gerald Porter and Patricia Doherty. Carol is also survived by 13 loving grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Carol's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Thursday, March 7 from 5-8 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held at the Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett, Friday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carol's memory to Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL, 34238 would be sincerely appreciated. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2019