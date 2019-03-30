|
CAMPBELL, Carol Ann Age 73 ,of South Yarmouth, on March 29, 2019. Longtime elementary school teacher in Everett. Wife of Robert F. Campbell of South Yarmouth, daughters; Kristin and husband Scott Sawtelle of Pelham, NH, and Jennifer Campbell of South Yarmouth, her sisters; Sr. Margaret Leonard of Dorchester, and Patricia (Leonard) Conway of Lynnfield. Many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Visiting Hours Tuesday, April 2nd, from 4-7 pm at Morris, O'Connor & Blute Funeral Home, 58 Long Pond Dr., SOUTH YARMOUTH. A Funeral Mass Wednesday, April 3rd, at 11 am, at St. Pius X Church, Station Ave. in South Yarmouth. Donations in her name may be made to Project Hope, 550 Dudley St., Roxbury, MA 02119. Notes of comfort at www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019