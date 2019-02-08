Boston Globe Obituaries
Hebrew Funeral Association Inc
906 Farmington Ave
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 888-6919
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Hartford Sick Benefit Association Cemetery
Hartford, CT
View Map
WERTHEIM, Carol Ann Age 76, died peacefully at her home, on January 31, 2019. She was born on June 23, 1942 in West Hartford, CT to Fred and Alice (Katz) Wertheim. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Howard. She is survived by an extended loving family, dear friends, and hundreds of children that came into her life as her students. A graveside service will be held Monday, February 11, at 11AM at the Hartford Sick Benefit Association Cemetery in Hartford, CT. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, Inc., WEST HARTFORD.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
