Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stetson's Funeral Home
12 Federal St
Brunswick, ME 04011
(207) 725-4341
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL FREEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL BRICKETT FREEMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CAROL BRICKETT FREEMAN Obituary
FREEMAN, Carol Brickett Born in Newton, MA, on Oct. 20, 1935, to Marion Hoyt Brickett and Allan Eastman Brickett. On Aug. 24, 1957 she married William Horne Freeman in Wellesley Hills, MA. Carol is survived by her son, the Rev. Bruce A. Freeman and his wife Dana, of Los Angeles, CA; her daughter, Meredith and her husband Scott Caple, of South Berwick, ME; and her daughter, Jane Freeman and her husband John Lynch, of Markleeville, CA. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Audrey Freeman, Aaron Caple, Nathaniel Freeman, Alden Caple and Carl Freeman. A Memorial Service and inurnment in the memorial garden will be held on Saturday, April 27, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1100 Washington Street, Bath, ME at 4:00 pm. Memorial donations in Carol Freeman's name may be made to "The Thornton Oaks Singers," Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, ME 04011, or to Mt. Holyoke College, mtholyoke.edu/go/mhcgive Office of Advancement, 50 College Street, South Hadley, MA 01075. Arrangements are by Stetson's Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., BRUNSWICK, ME 04011, where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now