|
|
FREEMAN, Carol Brickett Born in Newton, MA, on Oct. 20, 1935, to Marion Hoyt Brickett and Allan Eastman Brickett. On Aug. 24, 1957 she married William Horne Freeman in Wellesley Hills, MA. Carol is survived by her son, the Rev. Bruce A. Freeman and his wife Dana, of Los Angeles, CA; her daughter, Meredith and her husband Scott Caple, of South Berwick, ME; and her daughter, Jane Freeman and her husband John Lynch, of Markleeville, CA. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Audrey Freeman, Aaron Caple, Nathaniel Freeman, Alden Caple and Carl Freeman. A Memorial Service and inurnment in the memorial garden will be held on Saturday, April 27, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1100 Washington Street, Bath, ME at 4:00 pm. Memorial donations in Carol Freeman's name may be made to "The Thornton Oaks Singers," Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, ME 04011, or to Mt. Holyoke College, mtholyoke.edu/go/mhcgive Office of Advancement, 50 College Street, South Hadley, MA 01075. Arrangements are by Stetson's Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., BRUNSWICK, ME 04011, where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019