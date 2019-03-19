|
|
BEAVER, Carol E. (Nizzari) Of Ashland, formerly of Wellesley, March 18th, after a long battle with cancer. Loving mother of Michael J. Forrester and his wife Jessica of Southborough, Kimberly A. Abrams of Lebanon, ME, Natalie J. Duran and her husband Shayler of Albequerque, NM, and the late Brian Nizzari; also survived by 12 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews; sister of Robert Nizzari of Wellesley, Dianne Wright of Framingham, Terry Swisher of Ashland, Louis Nizzari of Holliston. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Route 16), WELLESLEY, Friday, March 22nd, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Carol's memory to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and guestbook www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons
Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019