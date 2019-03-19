Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL BEAVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL E. (NIZZARI) BEAVER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CAROL E. (NIZZARI) BEAVER Obituary
BEAVER, Carol E. (Nizzari) Of Ashland, formerly of Wellesley, March 18th, after a long battle with cancer. Loving mother of Michael J. Forrester and his wife Jessica of Southborough, Kimberly A. Abrams of Lebanon, ME, Natalie J. Duran and her husband Shayler of Albequerque, NM, and the late Brian Nizzari; also survived by 12 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews; sister of Robert Nizzari of Wellesley, Dianne Wright of Framingham, Terry Swisher of Ashland, Louis Nizzari of Holliston. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Route 16), WELLESLEY, Friday, March 22nd, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Carol's memory to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and guestbook www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons

Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now