AMICK, Carol Jockers "Those we love don't go away. They walk inside us every day — unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and very dear." Carol Jockers Amick, age 85, of Brookline passed away on January 18, 2019. The daughter of Helen and Harold Jockers of Darien, CT, Carol was born in Flushing, NY. She moved with her family to Pittsburgh, PA, and Seattle, WA, before settling in Connecticut. She graduated from Greenwich Academy, class of 1951, and Wellesley College, class of 1955, with a degree in Chemistry. She was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. One of five women in her class, Carol studied medicine at the Yale School of Medicine, where she met and married Robert Amick. They graduated together in 1959. Following their residencies at Cincinnati General Hospital, they moved to Fort Smith, AR, where the first of their four children was born. The following year, they moved to Boston. Carol embarked on her medical career as a pathologist at the Faulkner Hospital while raising her children and managing her busy household, always in partnership with her husband, Bob. After her years at the Faulkner, Carol worked at Pondville Hospital, Dedham Medical Associates, and Shattuck Hospital, where she served as the Chief of Pathology and Laboratory Services for the second half of her career. A decade ahead of the early feminists, Carol successfully juggled the challenges of pursuing her groundbreaking career and raising her family; she quietly served as a role model for her children, younger physicians, and many others. As the demands of her family eased, Carol devoted more time to her other interests, which included traveling around the world with medical societies, alumni groups, and her children. She was a devoted alumna to all her schools and found her way back to the campuses several times each year. She was especially active with the Yale medical alumni association. Carol was deeply concerned about others and committed her time and energy to supporting organizations that improve the lives of people around the world as well as in her communities. While Carol was a dedicated, highly industrious physician, she was equally devoted to her husband, family, and friends. Her happiest times were spent at her cottage at the lake, especially when her house was overflowing with her children, grandchildren, and many friends. She had a remarkable ability to embrace the spirited chaos that her family brought to her life. Carol was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Helen; a niece, Ann; and her beloved husband, Bob. She is survived by her four children — Charlie, Helen, Joan, and Lisa — their spouses, eleven grandchildren, two nephews, and two nieces. A Celebration of Carol's Life will take place at the Union Church in Waban (14 Collins Road, Waban, MA) on Saturday, February 16, at 10:30am. Following the service, there will be a lunch in honor of Carol's memory. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to , the Brookline Community Foundation, or any organization of your choice. Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019