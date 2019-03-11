|
GUNNING, Carol M. Of Arlington, March 10, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Sarah A. (Donahue) and Bernard J. Gunning. Loving sister of Claire I. Tanner of Arlington, her husband, the late Richard B. Tanner, Jr., Sarah A. DeGeorge and her husband Vincent A. DeGeorge of Malden. Further survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Friday, March 15th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Agnes Church, Medford St., Arlington at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2019