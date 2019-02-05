|
WALSH, Carole A. (Dussault) In Walpole, formerly of Brighton, February 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Walsh Sr. Devoted mother of Linda Walsh Klein and her husband Barry Klein of Naples, FL, Michael J. Walsh Jr. and his wife Carla of East Taunton, Jayne M. Walsh of South Boston, and Brian K. Walsh and his wife Ann of Walpole. Loving grandmother of Jill, Anthony, Matthew, Robert, Celia, Jenna, Nolan, Reilly and Liam. Great-grandmother of Brodie, Adam, Jr., Aiva and Kennedy. Sister of Gail Wills of Walpole. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON Friday, Feb. 8th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market Street, Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, Feb. 7th from 5-8 pm. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton. Longtime parishioner of St. Gabriel's Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Walsh may be made to the of MA, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019