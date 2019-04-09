|
BOUCHARD, Carole Ann (Caffaro, Fretts) Of Groton. April 8, 2019. She leaves her husband of 21 years, Michael F. Bouchard of Groton, sisters, Catherine (Kitty) Fox of Caribou, ME, and Nancy Smit of West New York, NJ, brother, Bernard Caffaro of Port St. Lucie, FL, uncles, James Caffaro and Stephen Caffaro of NJ, nieces and nephews, Terri Zell of San Antonio, TX, Jim Zell of Caribou, ME, Frank Zell of Little Ferry, NJ, Cori Heim of West New York, NJ, Richard Smit of Titusville, FL, and many grandnieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St. (Rte. 113), PEPPERELL, MA, on Friday, April 12, from 4 to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114, to support their compassionate care and medical research. To share a memory or to offer a condolence, please see:
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2019