Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
(978) 433-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLE BOUCHARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLE ANN (CAFFARO, FRETTS) BOUCHARD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CAROLE ANN (CAFFARO, FRETTS) BOUCHARD Obituary
BOUCHARD, Carole Ann (Caffaro, Fretts) Of Groton. April 8, 2019. She leaves her husband of 21 years, Michael F. Bouchard of Groton, sisters, Catherine (Kitty) Fox of Caribou, ME, and Nancy Smit of West New York, NJ, brother, Bernard Caffaro of Port St. Lucie, FL, uncles, James Caffaro and Stephen Caffaro of NJ, nieces and nephews, Terri Zell of San Antonio, TX, Jim Zell of Caribou, ME, Frank Zell of Little Ferry, NJ, Cori Heim of West New York, NJ, Richard Smit of Titusville, FL, and many grandnieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St. (Rte. 113), PEPPERELL, MA, on Friday, April 12, from 4 to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114, to support their compassionate care and medical research. To share a memory or to offer a condolence, please see:

www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com

L;
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McGaffigan Funeral Home
Download Now