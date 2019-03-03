|
|
BREDA, Carole Ann (Bickford) (Porcaro) Of Wells, ME, age 84, March 2nd, beloved wife of the late Julio "Leo" T. Breda & the late David Porcaro. Carole is survived by her daughters Donna Gibbs of Middleton, and Mary Porcaro of Lynn, her grandchildren Steven Gibbs & wife Cindy of Topsfield, Daniel Gibbs & wife Patricia of Chicago, IL, Michael, Nicole, & Matthew Corbelle, her stepchildren Francine Farley & Leon Breda, her stepgrandchildren Michael & Robert Breda-Harvey, Nicholas & Jillian Ayers, her cherished sister Dina Goss of Hampstead, NH, & dear friends Bea DerAnanian, Cheryl Vigliotta & Gayle Mattivelo of Wells, ME, & several nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to her Funeral Service which will be held in the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (rte 62), DANVERS, Tuesday, March 5th, at 11 A.M. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting Hours omitted. Donations may be made in Carole's name to Coaches vs Cancer of the , P.O. box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
View the online memorial for Carole Ann (Bickford) (Porcaro) BREDA
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2019