DiNUNZIO, Caroline Born Caroline Grasso, never met a stranger. She passed away on the morning of February 5, 2019. Caroline was a lifelong artist, who started her career by winning a scholarship to the Massachusetts College of Art at age 11. Caroline's art went through many phases, from painting, to print making to collages. For years, along with her husband Ralph, she self-printed beautiful angels for Christmas cards. Caroline's art frequently represented her sunny personality, utilizing happy yellows, greens and blues. Caroline loved animals. She had many cats, most recently leaving behind William, who she adopted as a kitten in her mid-eighties. Hundreds of ants and flies owe Caroline a debt of gratitude, as she truly "couldn't kill a fly" and instead, gently carried them outside her home. Caroline couldn't contain her kindness and joy. Her buoyancy knew no limits. She made friends anywhere she went, and brought warmth and light to all rooms she entered. Caroline was predeceased by her daughter, Katherine (DiNunzio) Hicks, her husband, Ralph DiNunzio, and her granddaughter, Victoria Hicks. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (DiNunzio) Rosenburg, her grandson, Zack Rosenburg, her granddaughter-in-law, Liz McCartney, and by her great-grandson, Jack, who brought her pleasure by reading books together. Visiting Hours in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Friday, 3-5 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA.



