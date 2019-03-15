Boston Globe Obituaries
CAROLINE S. (CURTIS) FAHEY

CAROLINE S. (CURTIS) FAHEY Obituary
FAHEY, Caroline S. (Curtis) Of Jamaica Plain, formerly of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on March 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bernard J. Fahey. Loving mother of Doreen Dykes (Danny), Linda Evans (Artie), Diane McCarthy, Ann Shirley McGonagle (Harry), Lorraine Likas (Eddie), Paul (Linda), and the late Darrell, mother-in-law of Diane. Adored Grammy of Cindy & John, Danny J. & Christine, Colleen & Marcus, D.J. & Jen, Artie & Jen, Scott & Leigh-Ann, Kim & Lee, Allie & Tim, Jill & Joe, Sean & Reama, Ashley & Bryan, Jeff, Julie & Dan, and Alexis. Cherished Grammy C. of Devyn, Kerri, Shannon, Ben, Michael, Tommy, Tyler, Shane, Katelyn, Evan, Timmy, Riley, Madison and Luke. Funeral service private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Federation for Children with Special Needs, The Schrafft Center, 529 Main St. Ste. 1M3, Boston, MA 02129. For guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019
