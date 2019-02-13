|
DETTINGER, Carolyn Age 97, of Winchester, died Feb. 11, 2019. Born in 1921, in Spring Lake, NJ. She was the loving wife of the late David Dettinger. She was the devoted mother of Douglas and Ellen, and the dear sister of the late Harriet Mathews and her husband Archie of Knoxville, TN. Carolyn was a graduate of The Women's College of the University of North Carolina and Drexel University. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carolyn's memory may be made to CARE Gift Center, PO Box 7039, Merrifield, VA 22116-9753, or at care.org or costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 17, 2019