FALES, Caron "Cazz" Of Brighton, April 8, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Carol A. (Sarkisian) Fales. Dear sister of Kelly (Fales) Warren & her fiancé Leon Sullins of FL. Niece of Linda Sarkisian of MD. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Friend of Bill W. Visiting in the Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Sunday, April 14th from 2:00 to 4:30pm. Followed by a Funeral Service at 4:30pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Caron may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous, 12 Channel St., Ste 604, Boston, MA 02127 or aaboston.org Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For directions and guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2019
