COOVERT, Cary G. Of Arlington, from injuries sustained in a bicycle accident on the Minuteman Trail in Lexington on March 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Robin M. Lord. Devoted father of Marisol Lord Coovert and Neva Lord Coovert, both of Arlington. Brother of Bette Jane Leman, her husband Jerry, of MI, Alan Coovert, of TX, and the late Debra E. Coovert. Nephew of Mary Margaret Onstott, of CA. Further survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington, on Friday, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours have respectfully been omitted. Interment will be private. Late US Marine veteran of the Vietnam War. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 27, 2019
