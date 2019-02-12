|
O'DONNELL, Catherine A. Of Billerica, February 10. Catherine A. (O'Gara) O'Donnell beloved wife of the late William J. O'Donnell. Loving mother of William O'Donnell and his wife Karen of Tyngsborough, John O'Donnell and his wife Michele of Andover, Thomas O'Donnell and his wife Denise of Chelmsford, Andrew O'Donnell of Hudson, NH and David O'Donnell of Boston. Sister of Charles O'Gara and Theresa Nawn of Philadelphia, PA. Also survived by her 12 loving grandchildren. A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, at St. Mary Church, 796 Boston Rd., Billerica, from 9-10 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial in Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, BILLERICA. sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019