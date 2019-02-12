Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
796 Boston Rd.
Billerica, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
796 Boston Rd.
Billerica, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE O'DONNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE A. O'DONNELL


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CATHERINE A. O'DONNELL Obituary
O'DONNELL, Catherine A. Of Billerica, February 10. Catherine A. (O'Gara) O'Donnell beloved wife of the late William J. O'Donnell. Loving mother of William O'Donnell and his wife Karen of Tyngsborough, John O'Donnell and his wife Michele of Andover, Thomas O'Donnell and his wife Denise of Chelmsford, Andrew O'Donnell of Hudson, NH and David O'Donnell of Boston. Sister of Charles O'Gara and Theresa Nawn of Philadelphia, PA. Also survived by her 12 loving grandchildren. A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, at St. Mary Church, 796 Boston Rd., Billerica, from 9-10 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial in Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, BILLERICA. sweeneymemorialfh.com

View the online memorial for Catherine A. O'DONNELL
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now