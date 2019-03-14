|
diGRAZIA, Catherine Anne Of Groton, passed away surrounded closely by her family at home. She was 58 years old. Cathie is survived by her two children, Michael Marc diGrazia, II and Karlii Marie diGrazia, her husband, James William Ryan and his family, her mother, Mary Louise Famulare, her brother, Michael John Famulare, her brother-in-law, Shawn Erich Todorov, and her abundant nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. She was predeceased by her father, Frank Joseph Famulare, II, her brother, Frank Joseph Famulare, III, and her sister, Elizabeth Famulare Todorov. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 31 Shirley St., Ayer, MA, on Monday, March 18th, at 10 AM. Interment will be held at a later date. Visiting Hours will be held in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St. (Rte. 113), PEPPERELL, MA, on Sunday, March 17th, from 5-8 PM. To share a memory, offer a condolence, or view suggested memorial contributions, please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2019