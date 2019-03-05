CREONTE, Catherine E. (Delfino) Of Bedford, NH, formerly of Waltham. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Creonte. Mother of Judy Leslie and Diane Caban and her husband, Dr. David Caban, all of Bedford, NH. Grandmother of Kimberly Egger of Sonora, CA, Karrie Cluff of Show Low, AZ, Kelly Smith of Bellevue, WA, Anthony Williams of Grangeville, ID, Michael Williams of Manchester, NH, Katherine Williams of Portland, OR, Dr. Michael Caban of Longmeadow, MA, Dr. Christine Caban Donahue, and David Caban, both of Bedford, NH. Sister of Richard Delfino of South Boston, and the late Michael and Joseph Delfino, Josephine Guzetti, and Rose Rufo. Also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, 5 stepgrandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Catherine's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rt. 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, March 8th, from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215 or to NH , 814 Elm St., Manchester, NH, 03101. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary