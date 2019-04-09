FAUCHER, Catherine "Kay" Passed away on February 14, 2019 at 95 years of age while residing at the Sterling Village assisted living facility in Sterling, MA. Catherine was born in Lewiston, ME to the late Catherine and Wesley Gilman. She had one sister, Anna. Her early years were spent in Mechanic Falls, ME. Kay had many pets, her favorite being her dog Scotty. She learned gardening from her father and often assisted him tending their large vegetable garden. Kay graduated from Mechanic Falls High School where she played girls basketball and was a drum majorette. Kay was married to Gene Faucher in Amarillo, TX in 1944. Several years later, after WWII had ended, she and Gene moved to Newton, MA to begin their long lives together raising their family. They were married 65 years before Kay was widowed in 2010. Kay had many interests and careers over her wonderful long life. She was an active member and eventual president of her sons' PTA coordinating many social and fund-raising events. In 1962, she became a kindergarten teacher at St. John the Evangelist Elementary School in Newton. She enjoyed the young children while preparing them for their future schooling. Catherine entered the financial world of banking after leaving her education career at a small local bank, that through mergers and acquisitions, eventually became Bank of America. Her work there focused on international money transfers. She ended her banking career having risen to a VP position. Throughout the years she was very active in the General Federation of Womens Club, first as a member but soon taking a leadership role as president of her local club and subsequently continuing on to Massachusetts State President in 1974-1976. After her time as President, she continued her involvement in the organization at the local, state and international level, taking on many roles. Kay is survived by her sons Leon and John, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON CORNER, MA. at 11 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting will be held on Thursday morning from 10-11 am prior to the service. To send a note of condolence or share a memory of Kay, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034 Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary