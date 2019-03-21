Home

BOLEYN, Catherine Janet "Cat" or "Cassie" was born March 26th, 1982, in Boston, to Sally "Sam" and R. Bruce Boleyn. She passed away peacefully in the company of her partner, at home in Somerville, February 23rd. She was 36 years of age.

After the family's move from Connecticut, Catherine continued her high school education and National Honor Society activities at Nauset Regional High School, Eastham, then earned her BA in Political Science at McGill University, Montreal, PQ.

Catherine leaves her love Robert "Jam" Wheat, her parents of Truro, her sister Beth of Miami Beach, FL, aunts, uncles, and several cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please place in her name a donation to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Neuro-Oncology Department and the Aphasia Resource Center at Sargent College, Boston University.

A private burial is planned.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2019
