O'REILLY, Catherine "Pat" Formerly of Watertown, West Yarmouth, Naples, FL and Hull, February 5, 20 days shy of her 84th birthday. Beloved wife of her true love, the late Robert "Chief" O'Reilly and the late Joseph Catalano. Dear older sister of John Sexton and Mary Blake. Devoted mother of Paul Catalano, Jimmy Catalano and his wife Kathy, Anne O'Hearn and her husband Paul, Brian Catalano and his wife Susan, Susan Larsen and her husband Jeff, Amy Sotomayor and Janice O'Reilly. Dear stepmother of Robert, Edward, Kevin and his wife Cynthia, Michael and his wife Maria, and Stephen O' Reilly. Also loved so deeply by 16 grandchildren, 11 step grandchildren, 5 step great-grandchildren, and the light of her life for the past 14 months, her great-granddaughter, Reya. Pat's greatest legacy was her family with whom she shared so many laughs and her love of the Patriots, the Red Sox and anything sweet. She will be greatly missed, but will remain forever alive in our hearts. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt16), WATERTOWN, on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 8 A.M. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, 212 Main St. Watertown at 9 A.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours, Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 4-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Beacon Hospice, 32 Resnik Road, #3, Plymouth, MA 02360, would be appreciated.



