Home
Services
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
8:00 AM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
212 Main St.
Watertown, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE O'REILLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE "PAT" O'REILLY


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CATHERINE "PAT" O'REILLY Obituary
O'REILLY, Catherine "Pat" Formerly of Watertown, West Yarmouth, Naples, FL and Hull, February 5, 20 days shy of her 84th birthday. Beloved wife of her true love, the late Robert "Chief" O'Reilly and the late Joseph Catalano. Dear older sister of John Sexton and Mary Blake. Devoted mother of Paul Catalano, Jimmy Catalano and his wife Kathy, Anne O'Hearn and her husband Paul, Brian Catalano and his wife Susan, Susan Larsen and her husband Jeff, Amy Sotomayor and Janice O'Reilly. Dear stepmother of Robert, Edward, Kevin and his wife Cynthia, Michael and his wife Maria, and Stephen O' Reilly. Also loved so deeply by 16 grandchildren, 11 step grandchildren, 5 step great-grandchildren, and the light of her life for the past 14 months, her great-granddaughter, Reya. Pat's greatest legacy was her family with whom she shared so many laughs and her love of the Patriots, the Red Sox and anything sweet. She will be greatly missed, but will remain forever alive in our hearts. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt16), WATERTOWN, on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 8 A.M. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, 212 Main St. Watertown at 9 A.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours, Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 4-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Beacon Hospice, 32 Resnik Road, #3, Plymouth, MA 02360, would be appreciated.

View the online memorial for Catherine "Pat" O'REILLY
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanton Funeral Service
Download Now