Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Mary's Church
133 School Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Burial
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE FRATANTUONO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE T. (KAY) FRATANTUONO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CATHERINE T. (KAY) FRATANTUONO Obituary
FRATANTUONO, Catherine T. (Kay) Of Waltham, March 7, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph Fratantuono. Mother of Sheila and her husband Robert F. McGurrin of Waltham, and Mary and her husband, the late J. Michael Buttiglieri of Marlborough. Grandmother of Mary Catherine and her husband Michael Novack of Waltham, and Robert J. McGurrin and his wife Alison of Arlington. Great-grandmother of Audrey McGurrin and Catherine Novack. Family and friends will honor and remember Kay's Life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Sunday, March 10th, from 3 to 5 p.m., and again at 11 a.m., on Monday morning, before leaving in Procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 12 noon. Burial will be private. Donations in her name may be made to St. Patrick's Manor, 863 Central Street, Framingham, MA 01701. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now