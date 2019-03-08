FRATANTUONO, Catherine T. (Kay) Of Waltham, March 7, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph Fratantuono. Mother of Sheila and her husband Robert F. McGurrin of Waltham, and Mary and her husband, the late J. Michael Buttiglieri of Marlborough. Grandmother of Mary Catherine and her husband Michael Novack of Waltham, and Robert J. McGurrin and his wife Alison of Arlington. Great-grandmother of Audrey McGurrin and Catherine Novack. Family and friends will honor and remember Kay's Life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Sunday, March 10th, from 3 to 5 p.m., and again at 11 a.m., on Monday morning, before leaving in Procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 12 noon. Burial will be private. Donations in her name may be made to St. Patrick's Manor, 863 Central Street, Framingham, MA 01701. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary